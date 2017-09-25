New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he doesn't agree with President Donald Trump's recent comments about NFL players calling them "divisive."

Brady made the comment during his weekly appearance on Boston radio station WEEI.

"I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady said.

Trump called for NFL players to be fired if they don't stand up for the playing on the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!" Trump said during a rally in Alabama on Friday.

Several members of the Patriots took a knee during the anthem while Brady locked arms with receiver Phillip Dorsett .

"I just want to support my teammates," Brady said. "I'm never one that says, 'Oh, that's wrong or that's right.' But I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that's how I try to live every day.

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Boos could be heard throughout Gillette Stadium after the anthem and Brady was asked if he was disappointed in the home crowd's reaction.

"No, I think everyone has a right to do whatever they want to do. If you don't agree with it, that's fine, you can voice your disagreement; I think that's great," Brady said. "It's part of our democracy, as long as it's done in a peaceful, respectful way. That's what this country has been all about."