Gillette Stadium Charged $4.50 for Tap Water After Bottled Water Ran Out

Fans were charged $4.50 for tap water after bottled water ran out at Gillette Stadium on Sunday during the New England Patriots' win over the Houston Texans, The Boston Globe reports.

Temperatures hit 86 degrees in Foxborough and the Patriots prepared by doubling their water bottle inventory for the game. But the demand was too much, with the Globe reporting it was almost four times the normal inventory for an average game.

The Patriots apologized when the local CBS channel reached out.

“We apologize. That should not have happened,” team spokesman Stacey James told WBZ-TV. “It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

