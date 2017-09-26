Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not face domestic violence charges after a Florida state attorney decided not to file charges after investigating an incident that occurred in March.

The Fla. State attorney won't file charges against #Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry for a domestic violence issue. Statement and response: pic.twitter.com/0l0aLF4E7E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2017

"I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now," Landry said in a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Landry was under investigation by the Broward County State Attorney's Office and the NFL after a woman called 911 to report an incident between Landry and his ex-girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, who is the mother of his daughter. Shortly after the investigation was made public, Cerqueira released a statement that called the incident a "vocal disagreement" and said Landry would never harm her or anyone else.

It is unclear whether the NFL has also called off its investigation, and Landry's not facing legal charges does not mean he is in the clear with the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott also is not facing domestic violence charges, but he was suspended by the NFL for six games.

Landry leads the Dolphins with 19 catches and has 126 receiving yards on the season. Miami is 1-1 and host the Saints on Sunday.