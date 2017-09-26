NFL

49ers' Eric Reid Explains What Trump Gets Wrong About Kneeling Movement

Sports Illustrated
SI Now Tuesday September 26, 2017
Katie Reilly
an hour ago

San Francisco 49ers player Eric Reid said he began kneeling during the national anthem last year alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick because he felt “furious, hurt and hopeless” over recent police violence against black people.

“We know that racism and white privilege are both very much alive today,” he wrote in a New York Times column published on Monday. “And it’s disheartening and infuriating that President Trump has referred to us with slurs but the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., as ‘very fine people.’ His remarks are a clear attempt to deepen the rift that we’ve tried so hard to mend.”

Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem, prompting more than 200 players to kneel or sit during the anthem on Sunday. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired,'” Trump said Friday at a rally.

2:14 | More Sports
Stick to Sports?: Athletes, Commentators Go Head-to-Head Over Protests

The President has since repeatedly criticized the peaceful protests for “disrespecting” the flag and anthem.

“It baffles me that our protest is still being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel,” Reid wrote in the Times. “We chose it because it’s exactly the opposite. It has always been my understanding that the brave men and women who fought and died for our country did so to ensure that we could live in a fair and free society, which includes the right to speak out in protest.”

This story originally appeared on TIME.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters