Trump Says He Talked to Jerry Jones: 'Players Will Stand for Country'

Entire Cowboys Team Kneels Prior to National Anthem
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

President Donald Trump says he spoke with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presumably concerning the protests of NFL players this past weekend. 

More than 250 NFL players took a knee before their games when the national anthem was being played in response to Trump calling for players to be fired if they did not stand up for the anthem.

Trump did not elaborate on his tweet Wednesday, except to say "Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!"

Before Monday night's contest against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys along with Jones took a knee on the field. They each stood up when the anthem was played.

The Cardinals interlocked their arms with members of the military during the anthem.

Jones, who gave a reported $1 million to the Trump inaugural, has said that the flag should be respected and added he appreciates that none of his players decided to kneel during the anthem.

