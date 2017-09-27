Kareem Hunt is the breakout star of the early part of the 2017 season, and it's hard to imagine anyone taking that crown from him. He has finished as the RB1, RB4 and RB4 across the season's first three weeks, and is the top scorer in raw points at all positions, an incredible feat for a running back in today's NFL. The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown against the Redskins on Monday Night Football this week, and have an implied team total of 28.25 points, You can probably guess where Hunt slots in our rankings.

But other than Hunt as the RB1, where do all the other fantasy-relevant players fall in this week? Find out below in our Week 4 positional rankings.