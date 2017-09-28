The Denver Broncos issued a statement on Twitter Thursday announcing the team’s plans to stand together for the playing of the national anthem beginning with Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos’ statement harped on the need for the team to demonstrate togetherness and sought to clarify that the team was not protesting the military or the flag last week.

A message from our players: pic.twitter.com/eQs3z7OcqV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2017

Members of the Broncos including linebacker Brandon Marshall had chosen to protest racism and inequality in America by kneeling for the anthem in the past. After President Donald Trump made disparaging comments about NFL players who were protesting and said owners should fire players who did not stand for the anthem, players protested en masse last week.

Broncos executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway has also expressed his feelings about standing for the fag, but also said he understood the decisions the players made.