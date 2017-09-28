Home-field advantage is a big deal in the NFL, although the Kansas City Chiefs were not able to use it to get to last year’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs could not stop Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, and they ended up losing 18-16 in the AFC Divisional Round.

Still, Kansas City has to feel good about being one of just two unbeaten teams in the NFL right now, and bettors should feel the same way if they currently hold a futures ticket on the team to win the AFC and Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have already upset the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (2-1), who are still the favorites on the odds to win the AFC title at +175 (bet $100 to win $175) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. But Kansas City remains one of the best options on the board at +550, tied with the Oakland Raiders (+550) and sitting just behind second choice Pittsburgh (+500).

The Steelers (2-1) seem to have all the pieces to challenge the Patriots too, although they have yet to play up to their potential through the first three games. Bell has proven to be a game-changer when healthy, although he has had trouble getting on track early on after sitting out the preseason due to a contract dispute.

A 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears last week may have humbled the team, but Pittsburgh gets a great chance to rebound Sunday in a divisional matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens as three-point road favorites.

The Raiders (2-1) also got a big dose of reality last Sunday night in a 27-10 road loss to the Washington Redskins. Oakland had looked like one of the best teams in the AFC prior to that setback. Like the Steelers, though, the Raiders can prove they are a better team than last week’s results when they visit the Denver Broncos (2-1) in an AFC West showdown.

The Tennessee Titans (2-1) lost at home to Oakland in the season opener, but they have been outstanding in winning two straight since then. The Titans might be the top sleeper pick in the conference along with the Broncos, as both of them are +1200.

Tennessee is the type of offensive team that could give New England trouble while Denver’s defense continues to be one of the best units in the AFC and NFL overall.