Danny Trevathan's Hit on Davante Adams Has NFL's Attention, but How Will League React?

Midway through the third quarter of Thursday night's game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan lowered his head and committed an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wideout Davante Adams.

The hit sparked a conversation as to why Trevathan was not ejected from the game under a newly-approved NFL rule that calls for an automatic ejection for an egregious hit to the head. As it turns out, Trevathan wasn't tossed because the rule had never been approved or otherwise adopted, an NFL spokesman told Pro Football Talk.

Trevathan apologized afterwards, saying he "could've been a little bit better." However, the sixth-year vet also said he "didn't think [he] should be suspended."

The play is currently under review by the NFL for possible further discipline, an NFL spokesman told ESPN, and a vote on the ejection rule will likely be on the NFL's agenda as well.

Prayers out for Davante Adams, unnecessary hit by Danny Trevathan #PrayforAdams pic.twitter.com/KU0IRefIJB — SportsNotes (@SportsNotes23) September 29, 2017

“There have already been discussions...I don't have a decision yet on whether discipline will be handed down," said Joe Lockhart, the NFL's executive vice president of communications and public affairs.

Regardless of league action, the officials acted in accordance with the NFL rule book when they did not eject Trevathan from the game.

As Adams tried to fight for extra yardage, he was wrapped up and his progress was halted. But before the play was whistled dead, Trevathan hit Adams directly in the helmet with his head, knocking Adams' mouthpiece out and leaving him motionless on the field.

Adams stayed down for a few minutes before being taken off the field on a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a head and neck injury along with a concussion. Adams tweeted Friday that he was "at home feeling great."

At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 29, 2017

The Packers won the game 35–14.