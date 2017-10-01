Raiders Staffers Cover Marshawn Lynch As He Sits During National Anthem

Marshawn Lynch was covered by Raiders staffers as he sat during the national anthem.

Chris Chavez
October 01, 2017

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was surrounded and covered by team staffers as he sat during the national anthem. He was the only player sitting during the Star Spangled Banner and no photo opportunities were allowed, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Lynch arrived at the game wearing a t-shirt that said "Everybody vs. Trump." The demonstration comes just one week after President Trump called for players to stand during the national anthem or risk getting fired.

Lynch has consistently sat during the national anthem instead of kneeling. 

The Raiders are playing the Broncos, who all stood for the anthem. 

