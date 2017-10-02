Seattle Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo remains hospitalized with a cardiac contusion, which is considered a bruised heart, after he was hurt during the 46–18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Odhiambo was hit so hard in the sternum that it bruised his heart. The injury sometimes happens to people in car accidents. The injury took place on the third quarter interception return by safety Maik Hooker.

He tried playing after the hit but head coach Pete Carroll said he was having trouble breathing in the locker room and went to the hospital. He remained in the hospital on Monday and Schefter reports that Odhiambo is still meeting with cardiologist to determine how much time he could miss. If his heart is bleeding, he could miss a month or possibly even longer.

Odhiambo has started all four games for Seattle on the season.