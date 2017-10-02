Two of the hottest teams in the NFL face off on Monday Night Football this week as the Washington Redskins (2-1) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0).

Washington enters Monday after dominating the Oakland Raiders last week 27-10. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was nearly perfect against the Raiders, completing 25 of his 30 passing attempts for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Washington's defense has also impressed early on in the season and held star quarterback Derek Carr to just 118 yards last week.

Kansas City has yet to lose on the season after defeating the Los Angeles Charges 24-10 last week. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt was awarded the AFC offensive player of the month award after pacing the league with 538 total yards. Hunt has scored a 50-plus-yard touchdown in each of his first three career games and will look to do more of the same against a stout Redskins defense.

Find out how to watch the primetime matchup below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN