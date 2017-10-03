Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon has yet to apply for reinstatement in the NFL, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

Gordon has not appeared in a game since December 2014 and was eligible to apply for reinstatement last month. He participated in Browns' training camp last year but his suspended was extended when he couldn't adhere to the program and checked himself into impatient rehab in September. The NFL does not have a timetable for when his reinstatement application process would be reviewed.

In August, Goodell discussed Gordon's possible return in a Q&A session with Browns fans.

"He has entered into the program," Goodell said at the time. "He has, obviously, confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect. But when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs and, obviously, publicly."

The Browns still hold Gordon's rights and can activate him if Goodell reinstates him.