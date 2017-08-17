NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he still isn't actively considering reinstating wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the 2017 season, according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon.

Goodell was speaking at a fan forum for Browns fans at training camp.

Gordon was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. Gordon hasn't played in a game since Dec. 2014. He participated in Browns' training camp last year but his suspended was extended when he couldn't adhere to the program and checked himself into impatient rehab in September.

"He has entered into the program," Goodell said. "He has, obviously, confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect. But when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs and, obviously, publicly."

The Browns still hold Gordon's rights and can activate him if Goodell reinstates him.