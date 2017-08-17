NFL

Josh Gordon Reinstatement Still Not Considered By Roger Goodell

1:35 | NFL
DeMaurice Smith: NFL Strike or Lockout in 2021 Is 'Almost a Virtual Certainty'
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he still isn't actively considering reinstating wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the 2017 season, according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon.

Goodell was speaking at a fan forum for Browns fans at training camp. 

Gordon was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. Gordon hasn't played in a game since Dec. 2014. He participated in Browns' training camp last year but his suspended was extended when he couldn't adhere to the program and checked himself into impatient rehab in September.

Peter King's Podcast: Conversations with Coaches Sean Payton and Hue Jackson

"He has entered into the program," Goodell said. "He has, obviously, confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect. But when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs and, obviously, publicly."

The Browns still hold Gordon's rights and can activate him if Goodell reinstates him.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters