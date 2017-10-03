NFL

NFL, NFLPA Meet to Discuss Social Activism Among Players

The NFL and NFLPA held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss social activism by players.

"Roger Goodell, DeMaurice Smith, Eric Winston, Roert Craft, John Mara, Art Rooney and other player leaders engaged in a productive conversation," a statement from the NFL and NFLPA said. "We are all committed to an ongoing dialogue."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kirk Cousins, Demario Davis and Mark Herzlich were some of the players who attended the meeting.

It was recently reported that Michael Bennett, Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith and Anquan Boldin sent a memo to Roger Goodell asking for the league to become more involved in the players social activism efforts by providing public support and dedicating a month during the season to activism awareness.

During the last two weeks, player activism has become an even bigger focus around the league after President Donald Trump criticized players for kneeling during the national anthem. After Trump's comments, some team owners joined their teams on the field during the anthem to link arms as a sign of unity.

