Antonio Brown Apologizes For Sideline Outburst

Daniel Rapaport
October 04, 2017

Days after Ben Roethlisberger called Antonio Brown's sideline outburst during the team's victory over the Ravens a "distraction that none of us really need," Brown tweeted an apology for his tantrum. 

"Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus #Pushfor7," Brown tweeted from his official account.

Early in the second quarter of the Steelers' 26-9 victory, Brown angrily gestured toward Roethlisberger after the quarterback threw an incompletion to Le'Veon Bell. Brown was apparently frustrated over his lack of early touches, and was particularly upset that he didn't get the ball on that specific play, as he appeared to be open down the seam. 

"It’s like a kid being excited for Christmas,” Brown said of the incident. “You work on it. You’re expecting that play on that day. Sometimes it doesn’t work out. You move on.”

On Tuesday, Roethlisberger was a guest on "The Cook and Poni Show" on 93.7 The Fan when he criticized Brown's actions as an unneeded distraction to the team. 

Roethlisberger said at the Steelers' practice facility on Wednesday that he and his star receiver had discussed the issue, and Roethlisberger was effusive in his praise for the five-time Pro Bowler. 

“He’s probably the best wide receiver in the game now, maybe that ever played,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re over it now. We’ve moved on to Jacksonville." 

