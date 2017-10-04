Even when they are losing, the New England Patriots always have a way of reminding the NFL of their superiority.

New England has lost two out of their first three home games and stumbled to a 2-2 start on the season after a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But clearly things aren't too bad in Patriot Place, as the defending champions unveiled a custom Boeing 767 on Tuesday.

The plane is decked out in the team's logo and red-white-and-blue colors and, just to show off a little bit, includes New England's five Super Bowl trophies painted on the tail.

The plane will be held at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island and will take its inaugural trip on Wednesday, when the Patriots travel to Tampa for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.

A plane like this has to make even Bill Belichick smile. Or maybe he'll try to trade it for a new defense.