NFL

New England Patriots Unveil Customized Boeing 767

2:18 | NFL
Has Derek Carr's Injury Doomed the Raiders' Season?
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

Even when they are losing, the New England Patriots always have a way of reminding the NFL of their superiority.

New England has lost two out of their first three home games and stumbled to a 2-2 start on the season after a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But clearly things aren't too bad in Patriot Place, as the defending champions unveiled a custom Boeing 767 on Tuesday.

The plane is decked out in the team's logo and red-white-and-blue colors and, just to show off a little bit, includes New England's five Super Bowl trophies painted on the tail. 

The plane will be held at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island and will take its inaugural trip on Wednesday, when the Patriots travel to Tampa for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. 

A plane like this has to make even Bill Belichick smile. Or maybe he'll try to trade it for a new defense.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters