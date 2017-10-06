Lineup decisions this week are going to revolve around how many stud running backs are worth rostering. In cash games, one expensive running back feels like a must, and there are ways to make two high-priced backs work. One of the main sacrifices of rostering a player like Le’Veon Bell, though, is that it will be difficult to afford many players in the Packers/Cowboys game, the only game on the main slate with a projected point total over 50 points. As has been the case for much of the season, FanDuel salaries allow for some flexibility while DraftKings forces owners to take a flier on some unpopular players.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Le’Veon Bell ($9,500) vs. Jaguars

Despite being the most expensive player of the week, Le’Veon Bell is also 4for4’s top overall value. We’ve seen this before with Bell, where the salary simply can’t keep up with Bell’s massive workload or production. Last week, the Steelers running back accounted for nearly two-thirds of his team’s total touches, and he’s averaging 26 total touches per game on the season. Pittsburgh is favored by more than a touchdown at home and this may be the best matchup Bell will see all season. The Jaguars are a classic “funnel” defense—a defense that is very strong in one aspect but weak in another. Jacksonville has allowed the fewest passing yards in the league and ranks first in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, while allowing the third-most total yards to running backs.

DeVante Parker ($6,100) vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins have the most concentrated passing game in the league with their top two receivers accounting for 56% of their total targets. DeVante Parker has drawn a quarter of his team’s targets, and he gets a dream matchup this week. Tennessee has allowed the ninth-most yards per pass attempt this season and the most touchdowns through the air, which explains why 4for4 ranks the Titans dead last against wide receivers.

DraftKings

Todd Gurley ($8,000) vs. Seahawks

Gurley leads all running backs in touches per game but he’s priced $1,500 below the top running back, making the Rams back the top overall value of the week. There is a perception that Seattle is a defense to avoid, but they have already allowed two 100-yard rushers on the season and, when adjusted for strength of schedule, the Seahawks rank outside the top 20 against the position. This game is a pick ‘em and projected by Vegas for 47 total points, which means there should be plenty of scoring on both sides, and the Rams have one of the highest red zone rushing rates in the league.

Golden Tate ($6,300) vs. Panthers

Golden Tate is the top overall value at his position and offers the best odds of any receiver to hit cash-game value this week. Tate is averaging eight targets per game, but he’s seen double-digit targets in the Lions' two home games. Carolina ranks in the bottom half of the league in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers and has allowed five touchdowns to the position over the last two weeks.