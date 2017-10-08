Cam Newton Says Comment to Woman Reporter About Routes Was Sarcasm

Cam Newton spoke about his comment to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue after Sunday's win over the Lions.

Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2017

On Sunday, Cam Newton further elaborated on his comment to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, where he said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Following the Panthers 27-24 win in Detroit, Newton said he learned his lesson and "my sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would have imagined," according to Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network.

Newton apologized for his comment Thursday in a video, in which he the young people watching to "be better" than him.

After his comment, Newton was dropped by the yogurt manufacturer Dannon as a sponsor. On Saturday it was reported the Dannon has brought on Cowboys quarterback Dak Presscot as a new sponsor.

Young Girl Gives Cam Newton a Lesson on Routes

On Sunday, Newton went 26-for-33 for 355 and three touchdowns in the road victory. For the season, he is completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,237 yards and eight passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores. The 4-1 Panthers host the Eagles on Thursday night next week.

