Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has apologized for a comment he made after a woman reporter asked him a question Wednesday.

During Newton's media session, Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the 2015 MVP about wide receiver Devin Funchess and how his physical route running impacted the team.

Before answering the question, Newton said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

On Wednesday, the Panthers issued a statement saying Newton and Rodrigue talked after and he expressed regret for what he said, but Rodrigue said Newton did not apologize at the time.

On Thursday, the yogurt manufacturer Dannon cut ties with Newton because of what he said. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton "made a mistake" with his comment.​

In his apology, Newton says his "word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women" and his comment was "unacceptable."

Newton, 28, is in his seventh season in the NFL. On Sunday, the Panthers, 3-1, face the 3-1 Lions.