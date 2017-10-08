Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted to the locker room after being hit in the knee in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was spotted liming on the sidelines. The Bills announced that he was questionable to return.

Watch the play below:

Hard to tell what happened on Charles Clay injury. Limping on sideline pic.twitter.com/XEQjjyggp1 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) October 8, 2017

In the four games heading into Sunday's contest, Clay had 18 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has surpassed Tyrod Taylor as the Bills' top wide receiver option.