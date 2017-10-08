Bills TE Charles Clay Carted To the Locker Room With Knee Injury

Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charles Clay was listed as questionable.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted to the locker room after being hit in the knee in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was spotted liming on the sidelines. The Bills announced that he was questionable to return. 

Watch the play below:

In the four games heading into Sunday's contest, Clay had 18 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has surpassed Tyrod Taylor as the Bills' top wide receiver option.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters