Browns Bench DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan Enters At QB

The Browns are turning to Kevin Hogan for help against the Jets.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

The Cleveland Browns have benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets in favor of backup Kevin Hogan.

If Kizer's day is over, he would finish the game with 8 of 17 passes completed for 87 yards and an interception. There was no sign of an injury that led to the change.

The Jets were leading 3–0 when the change was made. Hogan completed his first five passes and then found tight end David Njoku for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Browns drafted Kizer out of Notre Dame in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns are 0–4 on the season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters