The Cleveland Browns have benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets in favor of backup Kevin Hogan.

If Kizer's day is over, he would finish the game with 8 of 17 passes completed for 87 yards and an interception. There was no sign of an injury that led to the change.

The Jets were leading 3–0 when the change was made. Hogan completed his first five passes and then found tight end David Njoku for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Browns drafted Kizer out of Notre Dame in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns are 0–4 on the season.