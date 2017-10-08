Nelson Agholor's 72-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals may be the best play of the 2017 season thus far.

After making the catch from Carson Wentz, Agholor displayed some of the best moves by putting Cardinals safety Budda Baker in the ground.

Watch the catch below and then watch it again on repeat because it's a thing of beauty:

It marks his third touchdown of the season, which is already a season-high in his three-year NFL career.

He has posted a career-high in yardage before the fourth quarter even started.