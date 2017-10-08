Players and teams throughout the NFL continued to protest during the national anthem before games in Week 5 of the season.

The national anthem protests started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the song to raise awareness for the racial injustice in America. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March and remains a free agent.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem:

Bills vs. Bengals

The entire Bills and Bengals rosters stood during the national anthem.

Jets vs. Browns

For the third consecutive game, all Jets players and coaches stood and locked arms during the national anthem. The Browns played a video promoting unity on their stadium screens. All players stood during the anthem. Some players locked arms.

Panthers vs. Lions

No players were kneeling during the national anthem.

49ers vs. Colts

At least 20 members of the 49ers organization were kneeling during the national anthem. Vice President Mike Pence left the Colts game because the 49ers players were kneeling. He tweeted, ""I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

Titans vs. Dolphins

For the second consecutive week, Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed in the locker room until after the national anthem. The Dolphins players (Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas and Kenny Stills) also stayed in the locker room after owner Stephen Ross said that players should stand for the anthem.

Eagles vs. Cardinals

Eagles defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod stood with their right fists raised on the sideline during the national anthem. Defensive end Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins once again.

Steelers vs. Jaguars

A few of the Steelers players were kneeling before the national anthem but stood for the song. All members of the Jaguars also stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Chargers

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled during the national anthem. His teammate and linebacker Keenan Robinson raises fist during the song. It appears that all members of the Chargers stood during the anthem.

This post will be updated as the games continue.