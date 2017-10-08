Travis Kelce Being Evaluated for Concussion

Travis Kelce has left the Chiefs game against the Texans.

Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2017

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday night's game against the Texans, Kansas City announced.

Kelce took a hit to the helmet late in the second quarter, but returned shortly before eventually leaving the game.

In the first half, Kelce had eight catches for 98 yards to help the Chiefs establish a 23-7 lead before the break.

With Kelce gone, the Chiefs will likely look for Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt to pace the offense and provide Alex Smith with some help.

Along with Kelce, Kansas City receiver Albert Wilson is questionable to return with a leg injury, according to the team.

