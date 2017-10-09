NFL Legend Y.A. Tittle Dies at Age 90

Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

NFL legend Y.A. Tittle died Sunday Oct. 8.

Khadrice Rollins
October 09, 2017

Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle died Sunday at age 90, LSU announced.

Before making the jump to pro football, Tittle played two seasons in Baton Rouge. After his time with the Tigers, Tittle played for the Baltimore Colts to start his 17-year pro career.

Tittle played in Baltimore for three years, before going to San Francisco for 10 seasons. While with the 49ers, Tittle had his first of three All-Pro seasons. He also earned his first of seven Pro Bowl nods.

When Tittle left San Francisco, he went to New York to play for the Giants for the last four seasons of his career.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters