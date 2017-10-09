Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle died Sunday at age 90, LSU announced.

Before making the jump to pro football, Tittle played two seasons in Baton Rouge. After his time with the Tigers, Tittle played for the Baltimore Colts to start his 17-year pro career.

Tittle played in Baltimore for three years, before going to San Francisco for 10 seasons. While with the 49ers, Tittle had his first of three All-Pro seasons. He also earned his first of seven Pro Bowl nods.

When Tittle left San Francisco, he went to New York to play for the Giants for the last four seasons of his career.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.