J.J. Watt Tweets Emotional Response To Injury

Texans DE J.J. Watt tweets emotional response having suffering leg injury

Scooby Axson
October 09, 2017

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt delivered an emotional response on social media Monday morning, hours after he was injured in the Sunday Night football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during the Chiefs' first drive of the game. The Texans said Watt is out indefinitely.

"I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated," Watt said on Twitter. "All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I'm sorry."

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been ravaged with injuries the past few years.

In 2015, he had a groin injury and a fractured left hand but still managed to play all 16 regular season games, while leading the league in sacks.

Last season, Watt played in only three games after having back surgery.

