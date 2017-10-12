The Cardinals could get their All-Pro running back David Johnson back on the field by the end of next month.

Head coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM on Wednesday night that the “earliest” the team could have Johnson return is Thanksgiving. (The Cardinals play the Jaguars at home in Week 12, days after Thanksgiving.)

Johnson dislocated his wrist in Week 1 and had surgery to repair the injury. The Cardinals didn’t set a timeline for his return but he was reportedly expected to miss two or three months of action. He was placed on injured reserve, which knocks him out for at least eight weeks (through Week 9).

The Cardinals are 2–2 without Johnson, with both wins coming in overtime. Their running game has struggled mightily in the absence of their superstar ballcarrier, leading the team to acquire Adrian Peterson in a trade earlier this week. He figures to be the lead back until Johnson returns.