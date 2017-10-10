Report: Cardinals Trade for Saints RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson had become the Saints’ third running back option.

Dan Gartland
October 10, 2017

The Saints have traded running back Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals for a conditional draft pick, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

Peterson had fallen behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the Saints’ backfield pecking order, playing just 44 snaps through four games. He has just 27 carries for 81 yards on the season. 

Peterson had a very public blow-up directed at head coach Sean Payton during the season opener on Monday Night Football against the Vikings, though he claimed later that he was not upset about his playing time

The Cardinals have struggled to find production from the running back spot after All-Pro runner David Johnson was lost to a wrist injury. They re-signed 32-year old Chris Johnson, who was cut after training camp, but he has only averaged 2.5 yards per carry on 45 attempts while operating as the lead back. Kerwynn Williams, the second option, has averaged 1.7 yards on 19 carries. 

NFL

