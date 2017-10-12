The Wall Street Journal just found the one person on Twitter who doesn’t hate Roger Goodell: his wife.

Until very recently, Jane Skinner Goodell had an online alter ego—@forargument on Twitter. As the name would indicate, the account was created specifically to defend the honor of everyone’s favorite incompetent empty suit. Whenever members of the media deigned to crack wise about the Protector of the Shield or go against the NFL’s preferred narrative, @forargument was there to set them straight.

The Journal was able to deduce who was behind the account thanks in part to the accounts it followed (some related to the Goodells’ children’s school, for instance) and Mrs. Goodell copped to being the author when asked. (Once she was outed, she nuked the account.)

“It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration—and love,” she said in a statement. “As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love—and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!”

Admittedly, this is actually very sweet. With the exception of her tweet calling Journal columnist Jason Gay “immature,” Mrs. Goodell appears to have been fairly civil with her clapbacks. Watching people constantly mock the man you love must be tough, so you can’t blame her for wanting to fight back. Her only mistake was blurring the line between her secret account account for talking smack and her account for following her kids’ school. I have a feeling she’ll be back online soon with another account, but with a better strategy for staying in the shadows.