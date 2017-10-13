WARNING: This video is graphic.
A fan at Thursday night’s Panthers-Eagles game was left with blood pouring from his face after another fan punched him.
A video posted on Instagram shows shows a young man in a black Cam Newton jersey striking an older man in the face four times. The older man was upset that the other fan and the woman he was with were standing throughout the game, according to the person who posted the video. You can hear in the video that the older man calls the attacker a racial slur before the first punch is thrown.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.
The Panthers and the NFL told ESPN they are investigating the incident, while Charlotte police has no information about whether the attacker has been identified or charged.
