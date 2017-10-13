A fan at Thursday night’s Panthers-Eagles game was left with blood pouring from his face after another fan punched him.

A video posted on Instagram shows shows a young man in a black Cam Newton jersey striking an older man in the face four times. The older man was upset that the other fan and the woman he was with were standing throughout the game, according to the person who posted the video. You can hear in the video that the older man calls the attacker a racial slur before the first punch is thrown.

(Warning: The video below is graphic and the caption includes strong language.)

The Panthers and the NFL told ESPN they are investigating the incident, while Charlotte police has no information about whether the attacker has been identified or charged.

SI.com reached out to Panthers security for comment and this post will be updated if they have any additional details.