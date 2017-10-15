Aaron Rodgers was carted to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday after taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and landing hard on his right shoulder. The greatest fear for any quarterback on that type of hit is a broken collarbone, especially for Rodgers who has already broken his collarbone—his left (nonthrowing) collarbone—once in his career.

Well, those greatest fears are coming true.

The Packers announced that Rodgers has, in fact, suffered a broken right (throwing) collarbone, and there’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season. It’s time for the Packers, and Rodgers’s fantasy owners, to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

The Packers entered Week 6 at 4–1, in first place in the NFC North. Not only were they the clear favorite in the division, but with Rodgers at the height of his game, they were also the class of the NFC. That is no longer the case. The division is wide open, with Minnesota in the best position to unseat Green Bay. And without Rodgers, the Packers aren’t the NFC favorites any longer—that status may belong to the ascendant Eagles, who sit atop the NFC East at 5–1 after beating the Panthers on Thursday night.

Brett Hundley will take over as the starter in Green Bay. Hundley is in his third season with the team, but he didn’t take the first meaningful snaps of his career until Sunday when Rodgers left the game. Hundley has great mobility, and enjoys the same great weapons that Rodgers helped turned into stars, but Mike McCarthy will have his hands full tailoring the Packers’ offense to his new starter’s strengths.