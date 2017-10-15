Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Rodgers was injured in the first quarter after landing on his throwing shoulder after being driven down to the turf by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart after being examined on the sideline in the medical tent and replaced in the lineup by backup Brett Hundley.

The team says he is questionable to return to the game.

Rodgers was 2/4 for 18 yards before the injury.