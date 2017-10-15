Aaron Rodgers Leaves Game After Right Shoulder Injury

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers carted off after shoulder injury

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2017

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Rodgers was injured in the first quarter after landing on his throwing shoulder after being driven down to the turf by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart after being examined on the sideline in the medical tent and replaced in the lineup by backup Brett Hundley.

The team says he is questionable to return to the game.

Rodgers was 2/4 for 18 yards before the injury.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters