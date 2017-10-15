Watch: Controversial Fumble Call In End Zone Wipes Away Jets Touchdown, Comeback vs. Patriots

The Jets comeback against the Patriots was thwarted by a controversial call in the end zone.

By Chris Chavez
October 15, 2017

The New York Jets' fourth quarter comeback against the New England Patriots took a weird turn due to a controversial call in the end zone.

Josh McCown hit Austin Sefarian-Jenkins with a four-yard pass, and the tight end appeared to have secured the ball and hit the pylon just before he went out of bounds. But on replay, officials determined that he lost control of the ball before hitting the pylon, and regained control while he was out of bounds. Officials ruled Sefarian-Jenkins's pass to be a fumble-touchback.

See the play for yourself below:

The Jets trail the Patriots 24–17 with two minutes remaining in the game.

