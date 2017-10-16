The Green Bay Packers will turn to Brett Hundley to replace Aaron Rodgers after he suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers also promoted Joe Callahan from the practice squad to serve as Hundley's back-up option.

Immediately after the injury, speculation started to swirl regarding high-profile names like CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo and free agent Colin Kaepernick, but it appears that head coach Mike McCarthy is sticking to the plan of having Hundley and Callahan as his quarterbacks, like he said in his postgame press conference.

Here are the basics of you need to know about Callahan as he joins Green Bay's roster.

- Callahan made the Packer's opening day roster last season and was on the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns roster for a brief period of time before returning to Green Bay.

- Callahan attended Division III Wesley College and threw for more than 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns in his senior year. His biggest game came against Mount Union when Wesley trailed 31–0 in the first quarter as Callahan managed to throw eight touchdowns but they fell just short in the 62–59 loss.

- Callahan and rookie quarterback Tayson Hill were cut when the Packers trimmed the roster to 53-men in September.

- Callahan finished preseason with 13 of 21 passes completed for 112 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.