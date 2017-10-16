Previewing Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans on NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football...

There’s a lot to like about Colts QB Jacoby Brissett. He’s big and mobile, and more importantly, he has a strong arm. We saw all of this work in unison last week against San Francisco, when he made several big throws off improvised movement. Encouragingly, Brissett usually doesn’t move unless necessary; he’s shown the requisite pocket-passing mentality for consistent NFL quarterbacks, and while he must get quicker in his progressions, that usually comes with experience. Brissett is also aided by play-caller Rob Chudzinski’s sense for crafting sharp route combinations that beat predicted coverages. Against Dick LeBeau’s man-to-man-based Titans defense, we’ll see multi-receiver bunch and stack releases, plus a lot of crossing routes.

Tight end Jack Doyle’s absence was felt when he missed last week’s game. Chudzinski, a former Miami Hurricanes tight end, uses more two-tight end packages than any NFL coach. Without Doyle, who can also line up in the backfield and slot, Chudzinksi doesn’t have the firepower to make those work.

Regardless if Marcus Mariota plays or not tonight, the Titans are built to wear down defenses with their running game over four quarters. The Colts do not have great linebackers, but they have three terrific run-stoppers along the front line: edge man Jabaal Sheard, nose tackle Al Woods and defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. This defense is allowing a very respectable 3.9 yards a carry.

Bold Prediction: T.Y. Hilton will have over 120 yards receiving. He often plays in the slot, but tonight he’ll play more outside where he can get matched against struggling corners Adoree’ Jackson and LeShaun Sims.

Score prediction: Colts 24, Titans 21