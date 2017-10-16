Jason Pierre-Paul Celebrated With a Dance He Learned From a Fan With Cancer

Jason Pierre-Paul’s sack dance was a shoutout to a fan in need of a lift. 

By Dan Gartland
October 16, 2017

In Sunday’s dominant win over the Broncos, Giants star Jason Pierre-Paul followed through on a promise he made to a fan in need earlier in the week. 

Seven-year-old Hayden, who is battling cancer, visited the Giants for practice last week and made a special connection with JPP, showing him how to celebrate if he brought down the quarterback in Denver. 

“You know what? If I get a sack—which I am going to get a sack—I’m going to do your dance,” Pierre-Paul told him

Well, he didn’t just get one. He got three. And of course he did the dance. 

“Got three for my boy Hayden tonight and I did his dance, keep fighting buddy,” JPP wrote on Instagram after the win.

