Jason Pierre-Paul’s sack dance was a shoutout to a fan in need of a lift.
In Sunday’s dominant win over the Broncos, Giants star Jason Pierre-Paul followed through on a promise he made to a fan in need earlier in the week.
Seven-year-old Hayden, who is battling cancer, visited the Giants for practice last week and made a special connection with JPP, showing him how to celebrate if he brought down the quarterback in Denver.
We had a special guest at practice today, Hayden‼️ He perfected his touchdown dance with JPP 💯🎶 pic.twitter.com/EmnCl98QQ6— NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) October 13, 2017
“You know what? If I get a sack—which I am going to get a sack—I’m going to do your dance,” Pierre-Paul told him.
Well, he didn’t just get one. He got three. And of course he did the dance.
JPP did the dance Hayden taught him Friday!!! @gardenofdreams @MSGNetworks @nyknicks @Giants @UDWJPP pic.twitter.com/KIDPpuxtb6— Jill Martin (@JillMartin) October 16, 2017
“Got three for my boy Hayden tonight and I did his dance, keep fighting buddy,” JPP wrote on Instagram after the win.