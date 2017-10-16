In Sunday’s dominant win over the Broncos, Giants star Jason Pierre-Paul followed through on a promise he made to a fan in need earlier in the week.

Seven-year-old Hayden, who is battling cancer, visited the Giants for practice last week and made a special connection with JPP, showing him how to celebrate if he brought down the quarterback in Denver.

We had a special guest at practice today, Hayden‼️ He perfected his touchdown dance with JPP 💯🎶 pic.twitter.com/EmnCl98QQ6 — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) October 13, 2017

“You know what? If I get a sack—which I am going to get a sack—I’m going to do your dance,” Pierre-Paul told him.

Well, he didn’t just get one. He got three. And of course he did the dance.

“Got three for my boy Hayden tonight and I did his dance, keep fighting buddy,” JPP wrote on Instagram after the win.