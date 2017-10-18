Report: Redskins First Rounder Jonathan Allen Out For Year

Redskins first rounder Jonathan Allen will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 18, 2017

Injured Washington Redskins first rounder Jonathan Allen will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, reports ESPN. 

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network reported Allen will have surgery to put a screw in his foot, requiring a three-month recovery. 

The defensive lineman was injured during the second half of the team's 26-24 Sunday win over San Francisco. 

NFL
Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Needs Surgery, Potentially Out For Rest of Season

Allen had 10 tackles and one sack in five starts this season.

He was the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft this year.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters