Injured Washington Redskins first rounder Jonathan Allen will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, reports ESPN.

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network reported Allen will have surgery to put a screw in his foot, requiring a three-month recovery.

The defensive lineman was injured during the second half of the team's 26-24 Sunday win over San Francisco.

Allen had 10 tackles and one sack in five starts this season.

He was the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft this year.