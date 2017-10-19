Watch: Marshawn Lynch Gets Ejected After Pushing Official

After a lat hit in the second quarter, Marshawn Lynch pushed an official in a scuffle and was tossed from the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2017

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday's game between the Raiders and Chiefs after having contact with an official during the second quarter.

On a third-and-10, Derek Carr was taken down behind the line, and the Chiefs Marcus Peters came and delivered a late hit. After Peters' hit, players from both teams began pushing and shoving each other as the officials tried to calm things down.

During the scuffle, Lynch came off the bench to join in. While in the middle of the pack, he grabbed an official and shoved him out of his way to confront Peters.

Peters was penalized 15 yards for his late hit, and Lynch was also penalized 15 yards and ejected from the game.

The Raiders would miss a field goal to conclude that drive.

According to Henry Wofford of KRON4 News, Lynch immediately left the stadium in street clothes.

