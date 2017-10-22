Carson Palmer To Have Surgery on Broken Arm, Out Eight Weeks

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer suffers arm injury vs. Rams

By Scooby Axson
October 22, 2017

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer left Sunday's game in London against the Los Angeles Rams with an arm injury.

Palmer was injured in the second quarter and returned to the locker room before halftime.

The team said Palmer would not return to the game and was replaced in the lineup by backup Drew Stanton.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said after the 33–0 loss that Palmer will have surgery on his broken non-throwing arm and miss eight weeks of action. Arians added that Stanton will be the starter when Arizona next plays on Nov. 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Palmer was 10/18 for 122 yards and one interception before leaving the game.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters