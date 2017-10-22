Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer left Sunday's game in London against the Los Angeles Rams with an arm injury.

Palmer was injured in the second quarter and returned to the locker room before halftime.

The team said Palmer would not return to the game and was replaced in the lineup by backup Drew Stanton.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said after the 33–0 loss that Palmer will have surgery on his broken non-throwing arm and miss eight weeks of action. Arians added that Stanton will be the starter when Arizona next plays on Nov. 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Palmer was 10/18 for 122 yards and one interception before leaving the game.