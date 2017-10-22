How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Falcons vs. Patriots.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2017

The New England Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons in a primetime Sunday night matchup, with the Falcons looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss.

In Super Bowl LI, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led the team from a 25-point deficit to take the title.

The Patriots are coming off a 24-17 win over the Jets. Brady threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns. 

Atlanta has been struggling as of late, losing its last two games to Buffalo and Miami. The Falcons blew a 17-point lead against the Dolphins in that loss. 

Brady leads the league in passing yards, and the Patriots lead the NFL in total offense. The Falcons rank 10th in total defense. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

