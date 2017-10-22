28–3 jokes will never get old in New England and they will especially be on display for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

A few hours before kick-off, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald tweeted a photo of the clock during the pre-game and it showed 28:03.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe tweeted a photo of fans standing in the end zone with a flag that shows the score as Falcons 28 – Patriots 3. The flag could be hanging during the game.

This sign is hanging right behind one of the end zones. The Falcons will be staring at it all night pic.twitter.com/sa0UDwd0VM — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 22, 2017

Expect 28–3 signs to be everywhere at Gillette Stadium.