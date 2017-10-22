Patriots Clock Shows 28:03 Before Super Bowl Rematch vs. Falcons

28–3 jokes will never get old.

By Chris Chavez
October 22, 2017

28–3 jokes will never get old in New England and they will especially be on display for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

A few hours before kick-off, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald tweeted a photo of the clock during the pre-game and it showed 28:03.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe tweeted a photo of fans standing in the end zone with a flag that shows the score as Falcons 28 – Patriots 3. The flag could be hanging during the game.

Expect 28–3 signs to be everywhere at Gillette Stadium.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters