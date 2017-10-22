Updates on all the biggest injuries from Week 7 in the NFL.
A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Carson Palmer, Cardinals – Arm, Out
Palmer went to the locker room in the second quarter and was replaced by Drew Stanton.
Jay Cutler, Dolphins - Chest, Questionable
The veteran quarterback was hurt in the third quarter and replaced by Matt Moore.
Joe Thomas, Browns – Triceps, Out
Thomas missed the first snap of his NFL 11–year NFL career after a second half injury.
Malik Hooker, Colts – Knee, Out
The Colts safety was injured in the second half.
Trai Turner, Panthers – Knee, Out
Turner was seen on the sideline with a knee wrapped in ice.
Mike Wallace, Ravens - Concussion, Out
The Ravens wide receiver is in the league's concussion protocol.
Cam Robinson, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable
The Jaguars offensive lineman was injured in the first quarter vs. Colts.
Ryan Kalil, Panthers – Neck, Questionable
The Panthers center was injured during the first half vs. Bears
Brandon Shell, Jets – Neck, Doubtful
The Jets starting offensive tackle was injured in the first quarter vs. Dolphins and replaced in the lineup by Brent Qvale.
Karlos Dansby, Cardinals – Hand, Returned to Game
Dansby had one tackle vs. Rams before leaving with injury.
Rashaan Melvin, Colts – Concussion, Out
Melvin left during the first half of the game and was ruled out.