A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Carson Palmer, Cardinals – Arm, Out

Palmer went to the locker room in the second quarter and was replaced by Drew Stanton.

Jay Cutler, Dolphins - Chest, Questionable

The veteran quarterback was hurt in the third quarter and replaced by Matt Moore.

Joe Thomas, Browns – Triceps, Out

Thomas missed the first snap of his NFL 11–year NFL career after a second half injury.

Malik Hooker, Colts – Knee, Out

The Colts safety was injured in the second half.

Trai Turner, Panthers – Knee, Out

Turner was seen on the sideline with a knee wrapped in ice.

Mike Wallace, Ravens - Concussion, Out

The Ravens wide receiver is in the league's concussion protocol.

Cam Robinson, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable

The Jaguars offensive lineman was injured in the first quarter vs. Colts.

Ryan Kalil, Panthers – Neck, Questionable

The Panthers center was injured during the first half vs. Bears

Brandon Shell, Jets – Neck, Doubtful

The Jets starting offensive tackle was injured in the first quarter vs. Dolphins and replaced in the lineup by Brent Qvale.

Karlos Dansby, Cardinals – Hand, Returned to Game

Dansby had one tackle vs. Rams before leaving with injury.

Rashaan Melvin, Colts – Concussion, Out

Melvin left during the first half of the game and was ruled out.