Week 7 Injury Roundup: Joe Thomas Suffers Triceps Injury

Updates on all the biggest injuries from Week 7 in the NFL.

By Scooby Axson
October 22, 2017

A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Carson Palmer, Cardinals – Arm, Out

Palmer went to the locker room in the second quarter and was replaced by Drew Stanton.

Jay Cutler, Dolphins - Chest, Questionable

The veteran quarterback was hurt in the third quarter and replaced by Matt Moore.

Joe Thomas, Browns – Triceps, Out

Thomas missed the first snap of his NFL 11–year NFL career after a second half injury.

Malik Hooker, Colts – Knee, Out

The Colts safety was injured in the second half.

Trai Turner, Panthers – Knee, Out

Turner was seen on the sideline with a knee wrapped in ice. 

Mike Wallace, Ravens - Concussion, Out

The Ravens wide receiver is in the league's concussion protocol.

Cam Robinson, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable

The Jaguars offensive lineman was injured in the first quarter vs. Colts.

Ryan Kalil, Panthers – Neck, Questionable

The Panthers center was injured during the first half vs. Bears

Brandon Shell, Jets – Neck, Doubtful

The Jets starting offensive tackle was injured in the first quarter vs. Dolphins and replaced in the lineup by Brent Qvale.

Karlos Dansby, Cardinals – Hand, Returned to Game

Dansby had one tackle vs. Rams before leaving with injury.

Rashaan Melvin, Colts – Concussion, Out

Melvin left during the first half of the game and was ruled out.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters