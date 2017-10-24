Report: Colin Kaepernick Signs $1M Book Deal With Random House

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback reportedly signed the deal with Random House. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2017

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a book deal, reports ProFootballTalk. 

Pro Football Talk reports the deal with Random House is worth more than $1 million, but the details on the content and specifics of the book are unclear. 

The quarterback started kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Several other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew this season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Colin Kaepernick Discusses Activism with High School Students in Harlem, Donates Backpacks

Kaepernick himself has been out of a NFL job this season.

Instead he's been busy working with his Know Your Rights campaign, which he started to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement. He has also been donating $1 million to a variety of social justice causes over the past year. 

