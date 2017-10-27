The Cat From the Ravens Game Has Already Been Adopted, But Now It Needs a Name

What should they name it? John Harpaw? Fuzzy Newsome? Stray Lewis?

By Dan Gartland
October 27, 2017

The story of the cat who provided the highlight of Thursday night’s Ravens-Dolphins game has a happy ending.

Not even a day after the cat dashed across the field, it has already been adopted. The Ravens announced early Monday afternoon that the cat had found a home, but it’s still in need of a name. 

Luckily, Ravens fans came armed with plenty of really good suggestions. It’ll be tough to choose just one. 

Stray Lewis has to be the leader at this point. But for reasons I can’t quite explain, Elvis Purrbac (or the alternate spelling Elvis Prbac) has a special place in my heart. 

