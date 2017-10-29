He isn't the fan the Jets deserve, but he's the fan they need.
The Jets got some help from an unexpected source during Sunday's game against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium.
During the second quarter, with New York leading 17-10, a young fan in a Batman costume stormed the field.
It's unclear whether Bane had warned the caped crusader about a potential plan to destroy the stadium and hold the city hostage with a bomb, but it seems like the young Bruce Wayne kept everyone safe from any potential danger.
I think a little #Jets and batman fan invaded the field at the Jets/Falcons game @cjzero #Falcons #NYJvsATL pic.twitter.com/t3l9yaIRI4— Jordan Tomiyama (@Jttomiyama) October 29, 2017
If it wasn't a ploy from Bane, it's possible the Dark Knight was searching for Rachel considering how he was running around.
