The Jets got some help from an unexpected source during Sunday's game against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

During the second quarter, with New York leading 17-10, a young fan in a Batman costume stormed the field.

It's unclear whether Bane had warned the caped crusader about a potential plan to destroy the stadium and hold the city hostage with a bomb, but it seems like the young Bruce Wayne kept everyone safe from any potential danger.

If it wasn't a ploy from Bane, it's possible the Dark Knight was searching for Rachel considering how he was running around.

