The Texans have traded three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown to the Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown made his season debut on Sunday against the Seahawks after he sat out Houston's first six games over a contract dispute. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brown will restructure his deal with the Seahawks.

Brown was also vocal after Texans owner Bob McNair said at the NFL's meeting to discuss national anthem protests that the league should not have "inmates running the prison."

Brown said shortly after the comments became public that he was not surprised by McNair's remark. After Houston's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks, Brown told the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson that the team's meeting with McNair, during which McNair reportedly apologized for his remark, "did not go well." Rookie wide receiver Will Fuller told Wilson that Brown emerged as something of a spokesman for the team in relation to McNair's comments.

Brown, 32, has spent each of his ten years with the Texans after the organization selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2006 draft. He has two years remaining on on a six-year, $53.4 million contract he signed with the Texans and should replace Rees Odhiambo as Seattle's starting left tackle right away.

Lane, 27, started at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman in Seattle's base defense and made a goal line interception of Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. He signed a four-year deal with Seattle prior to the 2016 season.

The Seahawks are 5-2 and host the Redskins in Week 9, while the 3-4 Texans host the Colts.