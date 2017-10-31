Reports: Browns, Bengals Had Agreed to AJ McCarron Trade, Missed Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns did not agree to a trade that would have sent Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron to the Browns.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 31, 2017

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns had agreed to a trade that would have sent Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron to the Browns, but they missed the deadline, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Schefter reported that the two teams had agreed to a trade at 3:55 p.m EST, right before the 4 p.m. deadline. The Bengals approved the trade but the Browns did not. The Browns reportedly disputed the proposed trade with the NFL, saying it should be allowed even though it arrived a few minutes late. However the NFL declined.

The Cincinnati​ Enquirer reported that the Browns would have sent a second and third-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for McCarron. 

NFL
Panthers Trade WR Kelvin Benjamin to Bills

McCarron​ filled in for quarterback Andy Dalton for seven games in the 2015, going 79–for–119 with six touchdowns. He made one playoff appearance that year. He has not taken a snap this season. 

McCarron, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, is in the final year of his rookie contract.  

The Bengals (3-4) next face the Jaguars. 

Cleveland hasn't won a game this season and next face Detroit on Nov. 12. 

 

NFL

