How to Watch Bills vs. Jets: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football

By Scooby Axson
November 02, 2017

Week 9 of the NFL season starts on Thursday night with a matchup between AFC East rivals.

The Buffalo Bills look to maintain their surprising start against the New York Jets, who have lost three straight games.

Though in last place, the Jets have been competitive, losing those three games by a combined 15 points.

Buffalo is ranked in the bottom third in total offense, but their defense has been the big story. The Bills are allowing 16.4 points a game and lead the NFL with a +14 turnover margin.

Buffalo beat the Jets 21–12 in their earlier matchup this season.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Thursday, November 2, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

