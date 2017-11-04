After reportedly amending Joe Thomas' contract, the Cleveland Browns now have the highest paid offensive lineman in the league in 2018, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

He reportedly earned a $1.5 million roster bonus this past week and he will get a $1.5 million raise for 2018 of his base salary, which is now $10.3 million.

He will now have $13.5 million in cash in 2018 after considering base salary and bonuses.

Thomas has played 10 seasons for the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each one.

He was placed on injured reserve after injuring his tricep, missing his first snap in his career.